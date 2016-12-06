5 z 6

Najlepszy teledysk:

"Formation" — Beyoncé

"River" — Leon Bridges

"Up & Up" — Coldplay

"Gosh" — Jamie XX

"Upside Down & Inside Out" — OK Go

Najlepszy występ rock:

"Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)" — Alabama Shakes

"Don't Hurt Yourself" — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

"Blackstar" — David Bowie

"The Sound Of Silence" — Disturbed

"Heathens" — Twenty One Pilots

Najlepszy występ metal:

"Shock Me" — Baroness

"Slivera" — Gojira

"Rotting in Vain" — Korn

"Dystopia" — Megadeth

"The Price Is Wrong" — Periphery

Najlepsza piosenka rock:

"Blackstar" — David Bowie

"Burn the Witch" —Radiohead

"Hardwired" — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

"Heathens" — Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)

"My Name Is Human" — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens (Highly Suspect)

Najlepszy album rock:

California — Blink-182

Tell Me I'm Pretty — Cage The Elephant

Magma — Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco

Weezer — Weezer