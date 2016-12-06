Grammy 2017: Znamy nominacje! Kto ma aż 9 szans na statuetkę? Królowa jest tylko jedna!
Grammy 2017: Znamy nominacje! Kto ma aż 9 szans na statuetkę? Królowa jest tylko jedna!
Poznaliśmy nominacje do nagród Grammy 2017! Kto ma najwięcej szans na statuetek? Beyonce, która jest nominowana aż w 9 kategoriach. Zaraz za nią uplasowali się Rihanna, Drake i Kanye West (po 8 nominacji). 5 nominacjami może pochwalić się Adele. W naszej galerii zobaczycie, kto jest nominowany w poszczególnych, najważniejszych kategoriach.
Grammy 2017 - nominacje!
Rozdanie nagród Grammy 2017 odbędzie się 12 lutego 2017 roku w Los Angeles. Imprezę poprowadzi znany z programu Carpool Karaoke James Corden.
Za kogo trzymacie kciuki?
Album roku:
25 — Adele
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Views — Drake
A Sailor's Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson
Nagranie roku:
"Hello" — Adele
"Formation" — Beyoncé
"7 Years" — Lukas Graham
"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake
"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots
Piosenka roku:
"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II
"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin
"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner
"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran
"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp
Najlepszy nowy artysta:
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Najlepszy album pop:
25 — Adele
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande
Confident — Demi Lovato
This Is Acting — Sia
Najlepszy występ pop:
"Hello" — Adele
"Hold Up" — Beyonce
"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber
"Piece By Piece (Idol Version)" — Kelly Clarkson
"Dangerous Woman" — Ariana Grande
Najlepszy teledysk:
"Formation" — Beyoncé
"River" — Leon Bridges
"Up & Up" — Coldplay
"Gosh" — Jamie XX
"Upside Down & Inside Out" — OK Go
Najlepszy występ rock:
"Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)" — Alabama Shakes
"Don't Hurt Yourself" — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White
"Blackstar" — David Bowie
"The Sound Of Silence" — Disturbed
"Heathens" — Twenty One Pilots
Najlepszy występ metal:
"Shock Me" — Baroness
"Slivera" — Gojira
"Rotting in Vain" — Korn
"Dystopia" — Megadeth
"The Price Is Wrong" — Periphery
Najlepsza piosenka rock:
"Blackstar" — David Bowie
"Burn the Witch" —Radiohead
"Hardwired" — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich (Metallica)
"Heathens" — Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)
"My Name Is Human" — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens (Highly Suspect)
Najlepszy album rock:
California — Blink-182
Tell Me I'm Pretty — Cage The Elephant
Magma — Gojira
Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco
Weezer — Weezer
Najlepszy album alternatywny:
22, A Million — Bon Iver
Blackstar — David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead
Najlepszy występ rap:
"No Problem" — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
"Panda" —Desiigner
"Pop Style" — Drake Featuring The Throne
"All The Way Up" — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
"That Part" — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West
Najlepsza piosenka rap:
"All The Way Up" — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano
"Famous" — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young (Kanye West iRihanna)
"Hotline Bling" — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies (Drake)
"No Problem" — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)
"Ultralight Beam" — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico "Donnie Trumpet" Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)
Najlepszy album rap:
Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper
And the Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul
Major Key — DJ Khaled
Views — Drake
Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q
The Life of Pablo — Kanye West