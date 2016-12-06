1 z 6

Nominacje do Grammy 2017

Poznaliśmy nominacje do nagród Grammy 2017! Kto ma najwięcej szans na statuetek? Beyonce, która jest nominowana aż w 9 kategoriach. Zaraz za nią uplasowali się Rihanna, Drake i Kanye West (po 8 nominacji). 5 nominacjami może pochwalić się Adele. W naszej galerii zobaczycie, kto jest nominowany w poszczególnych, najważniejszych kategoriach.

Grammy 2017 - nominacje!

Rozdanie nagród Grammy 2017 odbędzie się 12 lutego 2017 roku w Los Angeles. Imprezę poprowadzi znany z programu Carpool Karaoke James Corden.

Za kogo trzymacie kciuki?

Zobacz także: Grammy 2016: Pełna lista zwycięzców! Kto pokonał Taylor Swift?

2 z 6

Album roku:

25 — Adele

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

A Sailor's Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Nagranie roku:

"Hello" — Adele

"Formation" — Beyoncé

"7 Years" — Lukas Graham

"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake

"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

3 z 6

Eastnews

Piosenka roku:

"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II

"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran

"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp

Najlepszy nowy artysta:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

4 z 6

Instagram

Najlepszy album pop:

25 — Adele

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande

Confident — Demi Lovato

This Is Acting — Sia

Najlepszy występ pop:

"Hello" — Adele

"Hold Up" — Beyonce

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber

"Piece By Piece (Idol Version)" — Kelly Clarkson

"Dangerous Woman" — Ariana Grande

5 z 6

East News

Najlepszy teledysk:

"Formation" — Beyoncé

"River" — Leon Bridges

"Up & Up" — Coldplay

"Gosh" — Jamie XX

"Upside Down & Inside Out" — OK Go

Najlepszy występ rock:

"Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)" — Alabama Shakes

"Don't Hurt Yourself" — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

"Blackstar" — David Bowie

"The Sound Of Silence" — Disturbed

"Heathens" — Twenty One Pilots

Najlepszy występ metal:

"Shock Me" — Baroness

"Slivera" — Gojira

"Rotting in Vain" — Korn

"Dystopia" — Megadeth

"The Price Is Wrong" — Periphery

Najlepsza piosenka rock:

"Blackstar" — David Bowie

"Burn the Witch" —Radiohead

"Hardwired" — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

"Heathens" — Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)

"My Name Is Human" — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens (Highly Suspect)

Najlepszy album rock:

California — Blink-182

Tell Me I'm Pretty — Cage The Elephant

Magma — Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco

Weezer — Weezer

6 z 6

East News

Najlepszy album alternatywny:

22, A Million — Bon Iver

Blackstar — David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead

Najlepszy występ rap:

"No Problem" — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

"Panda" —Desiigner

"Pop Style" — Drake Featuring The Throne

"All The Way Up" — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

"That Part" — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Najlepsza piosenka rap:

"All The Way Up" — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano

"Famous" — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young (Kanye West iRihanna)

"Hotline Bling" — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies (Drake)

"No Problem" — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

"Ultralight Beam" — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico "Donnie Trumpet" Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Najlepszy album rap:

Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper

And the Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul

Major Key — DJ Khaled

Views — Drake

Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q

The Life of Pablo — Kanye West

Reklama
Reklama
Reklama