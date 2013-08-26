She doesn't need an introduction - Belinda Carlisle and her world-known hits speak for themselves. This undeniable 80's icon was one of the biggest stars during Top of the Top Festival 2013 which took place in Sopot two weeks ago.

AfterParty.pl had a great pleasure to sit and talk with Belinda herself after her stunning performance. During our interview she talks Poland, her plans for the future, having a gay son and... Beyonce. Watch the full interview below:

