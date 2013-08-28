Doda is undeniably the biggest star in Poland. She still sparks controversy with her every move and her newest tour "Fly High Tour" is one of the most popular in the country. She''''''''''''''''s one of the few here who can put a show on a scale comparable to Rihanna''''''''''''''''s or Lady Gaga''''''''''''''''s concerts.

Finally it seems that her hard work paid off. We are more than happy to announce that famous World Music Awards put online their list of nominees for the 2013''''''''''''''''s awards and Doda is nominated in two categories! She''''''''''''''''s up for two prizes: World''''''''''''''''s Best Video i World''''''''''''''''s Best Song with her amazing "Singing in chains" song. In the past 10 years she won a lot of awards and she''''''''''''''''s a born-champion but this time around it won''''''''''''''''t be that easy - she competes with such acts like Madonna, Rihanna, Adele or Lady Gaga just to name a few. You can''''''''''''''''t get bigger than that!

Luckily for Doda, it''''''''''''''''s the fans who will decide by voting online for their favourite artists. You can vote online every single day and if you want to help Doda you can vote HERE and HERE. Let the world hear about one of the best polish singers.

Congratulations to Doda and we keep our fingers crossed for her!

