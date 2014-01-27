WOW! Polski muzyk zdobył nagrodę Grammy! Zobaczcie pełną listę zwycięzców gali 2014
Wielki sukces Włodka Pawlika
Dziś w nocy w Los Angeles odbyła się już 56. ceremonia rozdania najbardziej prestiżowych nagród w świecie muzyki - Grammy Awards. Jednym ze zwycięzców został Polak, Włodek Pawlik i filharmonicy kaliscy. Polski pianista i jego zespół byli nominowani w kategorii "Najlepszy album dużego zespołu jazzowego", która jest jedną z pięciu takich kategorii na Grammy. Konkurencja była zacięta, bowiem nominowany był również wybitny saksofonista Joe Lovano, ale ostatecznie to "Night in Calisia" zdobyło wyróżnienie. Album to wspólne dzieło Włodka Pawlika, Filharmonii Kaliskiej i trębacza Randy'ego Breckera.
Gratulujemy!
Poniżej pełna lista wyników Grammy Awards 2014 - nominowani + zwycięzcy pogrubioną czcionką:
ALBUM ROKU:
"The Blessed Unrest" - Sara Bareilles
"Random Access Memories" - Daft Punk
"Good Kid, M.A.A.D City" - Kendrick Lamar
"The Heist" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
"Red" - Taylor Swift
PIOSENKA ROKU:
"Royals" - Lorde
"Just Give Me A Reason" - Pink featuring Nate Ruess
"Locked Out Of Heaven" - Bruno Mars
"Roar" - Katy Perry
"Same Love" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Mary Lambert
NAGRANIE ROKU:
"Get Lucky" - Daft Punk & Pharrell Williams
"Royals"- Lorde
"Radioactive" - Imagine Dragons
"Locked Out Of Heaven" - Bruno Mars
"Blurred Lines" - Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell
NAJLEPSZY NOWY ARTYSTA:
James Blake
Kendrick Lamar
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Kacey Musgraves
Ed Sheeran
NAJLEPSZY ALBUM - POP:
"Paradise" - Lana Del Rey
"Pure Heroine" - Lorde
"Unorthodox Jukebox" - Bruno Mars
"Blurred Lines" - Robin Thicke
"The 20/20 Experience" - The Complete Experience - Justin Timberlake
NAJLEPSZY ALBUM - ROCK:
"13" - Black Sabbath
"The Next Day" - David Bowie
"Mechanical Bull" - Kings Of Leon
"Celebration Day" - Led Zeppelin
"...Like Clockwork" - Queens Of The Stone Age
"Psychedelic Pill" - Neil Young With Crazy Horse
NAJLEPSZY ALBUM - DANCE:
"Random Access Memories" - Daft Punk
"Settle" - Disclosure
"18 Months" - Calvin Harris
"Atmosphere" - Kaskade
"A Color Map Of The Sun" - Pretty Lights
NAJLEPSZY ALBUM - ALTERNATYWA:
"The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You" - Neko Case
"Trouble Will Find Me" - The National
"Modern Vampires Of The City" - Vampire Weekend
"Hesitation Marks" - Nine Inch Nails
"Lonerism" - Tame Impala
NAJLEPSZY ALBUM - R'N'B:
"R&B Divas" - Faith Evans
"Love In The Future" - John Legend
"Three Kings" - TGT
"Girl On Fire" - Alicia Keys
"Better" - Chrisette Michele
NAJLEPSZY ALBUM - RAP:
"Nothing Was The Same" - Drake
"Magna Carta...Holy Grail" - Jay Z
"Good Kid, M.A.A.D City" - Kendrick Lamar
"The Heist" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
"Yeezus" - Kanye West
NAJLEPSZY ALBUM - URBAN:
"Love And War" - Tamar Braxton
"Side Effects Of You" - Fantasia
"One: In The Chamber" - Salaam Remi
"Unapologetic" - Rihanna
"New York: A Love Story" - Mack Wilds
NAJLEPSZA PIOSENKA - ROCK:
"Ain't Messin 'Round" - Gary Clark Jr.
"Cut Me Some Slack" - Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear
"Doom And Gloom" - The Rolling Stones
"God Is Dead?" - Black Sabbath
"Panic Station" - Muse
NAJLEPSZA PIOSENKA - R'N'B:
"Best Of Me" - Anthony Hamilton
"Love And War" - Tamar Braxton
"Only One" - PJ Morton Featuring Stevie Wonder
"Pusher Love Girl" - Justin Timberlake
"Without Me" - Fantasia Featuring Kelly Rowland & Missy Elliot
NAJLEPSZA PIOSENKA - RAP:
"F***in' Problems" - ASAP Rocky Featuring Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar
"Holy Grail" - Jay Z Featuring Justin Timberlake
"New Slaves" - Kanye West
"Started From The Bottom" - Drake
"Thrift Shop" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz
Gwiazdy na zeszłorocznej gali rozdania nagród Grammy: