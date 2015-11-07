Szaleństwo wokół kolekcji Balmain dla H&M to już legenda! W Internecie zaroiło się od filmików z relacjami ze szturmowania sklepów popularnej sieciówki. Wiele z tych rzeczy już trafiło na internetowe aukcje w mocno zawyżonych cenach! Sprawę krytycznie skomentowała Karolina Korwin Piotrowska.

Jak się okazuje, szał ogarnął nie tylko Polaków! W sieci nie brakuje wideo zza granicy, na których ludzie entuzjastycznie wbiegają do sklepów, przepychają się, a nawet wyrywają sobie ubrania! Zobaczcie wideo z m.in. z Londynu czy Dubaju:

ต่อคิวกัน 20ชม. นะค่ะ ตำรวจก้เอาไม่อยู่ กว่าจะได้ของมา เหนื่อยแล้วเหนื่อยอีก // 20 hours of queuing #getcrazyinlondon #balmainationlondon #balmaination#hmxbalmain#hmbalmaination

