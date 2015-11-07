Szaleństwo na kolekcję Balmain dla H&M nie tylko w Polsce! Zobaczcie filmiki ze świata!
Szaleństwo wokół kolekcji Balmain dla H&M to już legenda! W Internecie zaroiło się od filmików z relacjami ze szturmowania sklepów popularnej sieciówki. Wiele z tych rzeczy już trafiło na internetowe aukcje w mocno zawyżonych cenach! Sprawę krytycznie skomentowała Karolina Korwin Piotrowska.
Jak się okazuje, szał ogarnął nie tylko Polaków! W sieci nie brakuje wideo zza granicy, na których ludzie entuzjastycznie wbiegają do sklepów, przepychają się, a nawet wyrywają sobie ubrania! Zobaczcie wideo z m.in. z Londynu czy Dubaju:
ต่อคิวกัน 20ชม. นะค่ะ ตำรวจก้เอาไม่อยู่ กว่าจะได้ของมา เหนื่อยแล้วเหนื่อยอีก // 20 hours of queuing #getcrazyinlondon #balmainationlondon #balmaination#hmxbalmain#hmbalmaination
Film zamieszczony przez użytkownika NOT IN THE MOOD OFFICIAL ???? (@not.inthemood) 5 Lis, 2015 o 6:50 PST
Madness at H&M Balmain, Dubai mall #hmxbalmain #HMBALMAINATION #balmain #trend #style #fashion #love #beauty #instahub #instastyle #instalook #instacool #instalike #instamood #instalove #instabeauty #instafashion#dubaimall
Film zamieszczony przez użytkownika DIVA Magazine - Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan) 5 Lis, 2015 o 7:15 PST
The "luxury market" has always benefited from selling lower ticket items in bulk over their flagship products... (Porsche sells waaaay more #Cayenne than #911gt2, #Burberry sells way more scarves and gloves than prorsum bespoke, #Hermes sells more belts than birkins etc). What's interesting is the concept of what luxury really is... I think an aspect of luxury is the exclusivity that comes with having a fine tailored good that has taken weeks, months, sometimes years to make. These products might not be readily available, might not come in your size, and usually personalized. I feel (this is my opinion) that when you are trying to capitalize on selling to the masses, you're no longer the purveyors of luxury/exclusivity you're selling a name. I'm all for free market and people should be able to do what they please with their money, as should companies be able to decide what to bring to market. But (at least with higher end goods) I would hope the craftsmanship that goes into a bespoke trench coat from Burberry, for example, is not sacrificed if the brand was to start licensing its name to #tjmaxx.... If the quality did drop below a certain standard I wouldn't be able to associate that brand with superior craftsmanship anymore. But anyway this is a long rant. It's going to be cool to see all the tasseled up Michael Jackson zombie clones rocking #hmbalmaination for a couple of months. #brandomthoughts
Film zamieszczony przez użytkownika Flynupe84 (@brandom416) 5 Lis, 2015 o 7:36 PST
