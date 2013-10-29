Last time we saw Spice Girls performing was during 2012 Olympic''''s ceremony in London when they amazed everyone with their Wannabe/Spice Up Your Life performance and stole the show yet again. Was it their last joint performance ever?

Last week Melanie C aka Sporty Spice was seen in Poland promoting her "Loving You" duet with British pop sensation Matt Cardle with whom she may be an item according to UK press. AfterParty.pl had a great chance to talk with both Mel and Matt and as much as we love their new single, we couldn''''t resist and ask Melanie about possible Spice Girls reunion.

We don''''t have any plans [to reunite]. We had an incredible time in 2007 and 2008 when we did reunite tour, then we of course did the Olympics last year in London and that was such an amazing experience - it will be so difficult to top that. We did talk about touring again and we would love to but there are no plans - Melanie C told AfterParty.pl during our interview.

Hopefully "there are no plans" YET! The great thing is that girls do talk about touring again so let''''s keep our fingers crossed for this happening sometime in the near future!

Watch the full interview with Mel C below:

