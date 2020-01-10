To książę Karol wyrzucił Meghan i Harrego z rodziny królewskiej? Teraz chce odciąć ich od pieniędzy?!

Meghan i Harry zrzekają się tytułów królewskich i rozpoczynają życie na własny rachunek - ta szokująca informacja obiegła wczoraj wieczorem media na całym świecie! Brytyjczycy są wściekli i winą za podjęcie tej decyzji obarczają Meghan Markle. Według ich opinii, Harry nigdy nie zdecydowałby się na taki krok, ponieważ zawsze był wierny królewskiej rodzinie. Jednak jak donoszą zagraniczne media, to książę Karol mógł przyczynić się do podjęcia przez książęcą parę tego kroku. Co dokładnie się stało?

Książę Karol chciał odseparować Meghan i Harrego od rodziny królewskiej?

Według informacji uzyskanych przez Woman's Day, to właśnie książę Karol wpłynął na decyzję Meghan i Harrego. Najstarszy syn królowej Elżbiety II nie był zachwycony, że książęca para chce założyć fundację charytatywną. Jak podaje źródło tych doniesień, ta wiadomość bardzo zdenerwowała księcia Karola i doprowadziła go niemalże do wściekłości.

Nigdy nie konsultowali się z księciem Karolem w tej sprawie, mimo że wiedzieli, że bierze odpowiedzialność przewodzenia rodzinie, gdy królowa powoli się wycofuje. To tylko taki ostatni akt buntu Harry’ego i Meghan i oznaka wielkiego braku szacunku - czytamy.

Książę i księżna Sussexu swoją decyzją bardzo rozczarowali nie tylko Brytyjczyków, ale przede wszystkim królową Elżbietę II. Monarchini jest załamana, że jej ukochany wnuk razem z żoną opublikowali oświadczenie bez jej wiedzy. Czy rzeczywiście książę Karol miał swój udział i wpłynął na Meghan i Harrego? Tego pewnie nigdy się nie dowiemy, bowiem pałac Buckhingham na pewno nigdy nie zdecyduje się ujawnić szczegółów tej sprawy.

Druga teoria? To nie książę Karol!

Jest też druga teoria... Bardziej prawdopodobna. Według niej książę Karol nie miał wpływu na decyzję księcia Harry'ego i Meghan Markle. Książę Karol miałby odciąć Meghan Markle i księcia Harry'ego od królewskich dochodów, gdyby całkowicie porzucili królewskie obowiązki. Jak informuje „Daily Mail”, Harry i Meghan otrzymywali z tego tytułu ok 2,3 miliona funtów rocznie. Dodatkowo „The Times” podaje, powołując się na swoje źródła, że książę Karol miał powiedzieć, że „nie wypisze synowi czeku in blanco”.

A wy jak myślicie? Która teoria jest prawdziwa? Czy książę Karol rzeczywiście mógł sprowokować księżną i księcia do podjęcia tej kontrowersyjnej decyzji?

Dla Królowej Elżbiety II, decyzja podjęta przez Meghan i Harrego to prawdziwy cios w serce!