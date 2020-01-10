To książę Karol wyrzucił Meghan i Harrego z rodziny królewskiej? Teraz chce odciąć ich od pieniędzy?!
Meghan i Harry zrzekają się tytułów królewskich i rozpoczynają życie na własny rachunek - ta szokująca informacja obiegła wczoraj wieczorem media na całym świecie! Brytyjczycy są wściekli i winą za podjęcie tej decyzji obarczają Meghan Markle. Według ich opinii, Harry nigdy nie zdecydowałby się na taki krok, ponieważ zawsze był wierny królewskiej rodzinie. Jednak jak donoszą zagraniczne media, to książę Karol mógł przyczynić się do podjęcia przez książęcą parę tego kroku. Co dokładnie się stało?
Zobacz także: Ile Meghan i Harry stracą na oddzieleniu się od rodziny królewskiej? To ogromna suma!
Książę Karol chciał odseparować Meghan i Harrego od rodziny królewskiej?
Według informacji uzyskanych przez Woman's Day, to właśnie książę Karol wpłynął na decyzję Meghan i Harrego. Najstarszy syn królowej Elżbiety II nie był zachwycony, że książęca para chce założyć fundację charytatywną. Jak podaje źródło tych doniesień, ta wiadomość bardzo zdenerwowała księcia Karola i doprowadziła go niemalże do wściekłości.
Nigdy nie konsultowali się z księciem Karolem w tej sprawie, mimo że wiedzieli, że bierze odpowiedzialność przewodzenia rodzinie, gdy królowa powoli się wycofuje. To tylko taki ostatni akt buntu Harry’ego i Meghan i oznaka wielkiego braku szacunku - czytamy.
Książę i księżna Sussexu swoją decyzją bardzo rozczarowali nie tylko Brytyjczyków, ale przede wszystkim królową Elżbietę II. Monarchini jest załamana, że jej ukochany wnuk razem z żoną opublikowali oświadczenie bez jej wiedzy. Czy rzeczywiście książę Karol miał swój udział i wpłynął na Meghan i Harrego? Tego pewnie nigdy się nie dowiemy, bowiem pałac Buckhingham na pewno nigdy nie zdecyduje się ujawnić szczegółów tej sprawy.
Druga teoria? To nie książę Karol!
Jest też druga teoria... Bardziej prawdopodobna. Według niej książę Karol nie miał wpływu na decyzję księcia Harry'ego i Meghan Markle. Książę Karol miałby odciąć Meghan Markle i księcia Harry'ego od królewskich dochodów, gdyby całkowicie porzucili królewskie obowiązki. Jak informuje „Daily Mail”, Harry i Meghan otrzymywali z tego tytułu ok 2,3 miliona funtów rocznie. Dodatkowo „The Times” podaje, powołując się na swoje źródła, że książę Karol miał powiedzieć, że „nie wypisze synowi czeku in blanco”.
A wy jak myślicie? Która teoria jest prawdziwa? Czy książę Karol rzeczywiście mógł sprowokować księżną i księcia do podjęcia tej kontrowersyjnej decyzji?
Today, Her Majesty The Queen, accompanied by The Prince of Wales, opened a new Session of Parliament in the Chamber of the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster, in London. This State Opening of Parliament featured reduced ceremonial elements due to its timing. No horse-drawn carriages were used: The Queen and the Regalia of State, including the Imperial State Crown, traveled to and from Parliament by car. Her Majesty wore a Stewart Parvin muted jade coat and printed silk dress with a Rachel Trevor Morgan hat, instead of the usual ceremonial robes and crown. The Prince of Wales wore a morning suit rather than an Admiral of the Fleet naval uniform. There was also a reduced procession, with a scaled-down presence of Royal Household staff. After arriving at the Sovereign's Entrance, The Queen proceeded to the Robing Room. Then Her Majesty, accompanied by The Prince of Wales, proceeded through the Royal Gallery to the Chamber of the House of Lords. The Imperial State Crown was carried by the Lord Great Chamberlain and was placed on a table besides the Sovereign's Throne. Once seated on the Throne, The Queen instructed the House by saying, "My Lords, pray be seated". The Prince of Wales took his seat on the consort's throne. Motioned by Her Majesty, the Lord Great Chamberlain raised his wand of office to signal to the Lady Usher of the Black Rod to summon the House of Commons. Black Rod proceeded to the Members' Lobby of the House of Commons. The door to the Commons was slammed in her face, to symbolise the Commons' independence from the monarchy. Black Rod knocked the door three times with her rod, and was then admitted and issued the summons of The Queen to attend. MPs followed her back to the Chamber of the House of Lords to stand at the Bar of the House during The Queen's Speech. The speech is written by the Government, and does not reflect the personal political views of The Queen, who reads it in a neutral and formal tone, implying neither approval nor disapproval of the proposals of her Government. After the speech, which lasted 10 minutes, The Queen and The Prince of Wales bowed to both sides of the House of Lords, before leaving the Chamber.
Dla Królowej Elżbiety II, decyzja podjęta przez Meghan i Harrego to prawdziwy cios w serce!
On Remembrance Sunday, The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family attended the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph, on Whitehall. The Royal Family, faith leaders, political leaders, veterans and serving members of the Armed Forces gathered to remember those who have lost their lives in conflict. The Queen, alongside The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge, viewed the Service from a balcony of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office building. The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Sussex and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence viewed the event from a separate balcony. A wreath was laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by The Prince of Wales. An Equerry laid a wreath on behalf of The Duke of Edinburgh. The Duke of Cambridge, The Duke of Sussex, The Duke of York, The Earl of Wessex, The Princess Royal and The Duke of Kent all laid their own wreaths at the base of the memorial. After the traditional two-minute silence and the sounding of the Last Post, more than 10,000 veterans marched past the Cenotaph. This year marks 100 years since the first two-minute silence was observed on Armistice Day on 11th November 1919. The Queen wore a black Stewart Parvin outfit with a matching Angela Kelly hat (hat previously worn in June 2017 and November 2015). Her Majesty also wore the Dorset Bow Brooch and five poppies, which represent each service in the war: the Army, the Navy, the RAF, the Civil Defence and women.