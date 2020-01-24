Księżna Kate w spódnicy w panterkę z Zary za 59 złotych. Ten look jest hitem w sieci

Księżna Kate nadal spełnia swoje obowiązki, a po ostatnich wydarzeniach związanych z Meghan i Harrym, być może będzie ich miała jeszcze więcej. Ostatnio księżna Cambridge pojawiła się w Centrum Dziecięcym Ely and Careau, gdzie spotkała się z dziećmi. Po raz kolejny jej stylizacja zachwyciła media, a fanki jej stylu polują na ubrania, które Kate miała na sobie. Okazuje się, że po raz kolejny wybrała sieciówki!

Księżna Kate tym razem przeszła samą siebie! Ta stylizacja jest po prostu doskonała. Klasyczna, elegancka i pojawiają się w niej wszystkie mocne trendy sezonu! Widać, że księżna wygląda kwitnąco, a uśmiech nie schodzi z jej twarzy!

Co zaskakujące, Kate nie wybrała ubrań od projektantów, ale znów zdecydowała się na sieciówki. Jej beżowy płaszcz pochodzi z zimowej kolekcji Massimo Dutti i kosztował 1700 zł. Ten model nadal jest w sprzedaży i teraz kupimy go za 799 zł. W sklepie internetowym zniknął błyskawicznie, ale można polować na niego w sklepach stacjonarnych.

Kolejny hitowy element garderoby Kate to oczywiście spódnica w panterkę z Zary. Ten model na wyprzedaży można było kupić za 59 zł. Niestety wyprzedały się błyskawicznie! Połączenie spódnicy z czarnym golfem, kozakami od Ralfa Laurena i złotą biżuterią to strzał w dziesiątkę.

Sami spójrzcie i oceńcie!

East News

Podoba Ci się spódnica w panterkę księżnej Kate?

East News

Beżowy płaszcz to prawdziwy must have w szafie każdej kobiety.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff where she will attend a baby sensory class as part of her whirlwind tour to launch https://t.co/9YDwWylI3J pic.twitter.com/wcs0qXD3Ra