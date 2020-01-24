Księżna Kate w spódnicy w panterkę z Zary za 59 złotych. Ten look jest hitem w sieci
Księżna Kate nadal spełnia swoje obowiązki, a po ostatnich wydarzeniach związanych z Meghan i Harrym, być może będzie ich miała jeszcze więcej. Ostatnio księżna Cambridge pojawiła się w Centrum Dziecięcym Ely and Careau, gdzie spotkała się z dziećmi. Po raz kolejny jej stylizacja zachwyciła media, a fanki jej stylu polują na ubrania, które Kate miała na sobie. Okazuje się, że po raz kolejny wybrała sieciówki!
Księżna Kate w spódnicy z Zary!
Księżna Kate tym razem przeszła samą siebie! Ta stylizacja jest po prostu doskonała. Klasyczna, elegancka i pojawiają się w niej wszystkie mocne trendy sezonu! Widać, że księżna wygląda kwitnąco, a uśmiech nie schodzi z jej twarzy!
Co zaskakujące, Kate nie wybrała ubrań od projektantów, ale znów zdecydowała się na sieciówki. Jej beżowy płaszcz pochodzi z zimowej kolekcji Massimo Dutti i kosztował 1700 zł. Ten model nadal jest w sprzedaży i teraz kupimy go za 799 zł. W sklepie internetowym zniknął błyskawicznie, ale można polować na niego w sklepach stacjonarnych.
Kolejny hitowy element garderoby Kate to oczywiście spódnica w panterkę z Zary. Ten model na wyprzedaży można było kupić za 59 zł. Niestety wyprzedały się błyskawicznie! Połączenie spódnicy z czarnym golfem, kozakami od Ralfa Laurena i złotą biżuterią to strzał w dziesiątkę.
Sami spójrzcie i oceńcie!
Podoba Ci się spódnica w panterkę księżnej Kate?
Beżowy płaszcz to prawdziwy must have w szafie każdej kobiety.
The Duchess spent the day touring the UK as she highlights the launch of a landmark survey about early childhood, designed to help the early years sector provide services and support for those under five. She toured the country to publicise the initiative, visiting Birmingham, London, Cardiff and Surrey. The #5BigQuestions survey on the Under 5s gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation. It aims to spark the biggest ever conversation on early childhood that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. Today The Duchess traveled to Cardiff to attend a baby sensory class at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre where she heard about the support that parents received. She mentioned that she felt quite isolated during her time living in Anglesey when George was a tiny baby and William worked as a search and rescue pilot, adding that she wished she had a centre like the one she visited today at that time. Then she visited HMP Send women’s prison near Woking. She met with a number of women she previously visited during a visit to the prison in 2015, who have since been successfully rehabilitated, released and are rebuilding their families, in addition to women currently at the prison. The Duchess was in Birmingham yesterday, meeting children, parents and experts at MiniBrum. - You can fill out the survey at 5bigquestions.org.uk
The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff where she will attend a baby sensory class as part of her whirlwind tour to launch https://t.co/9YDwWylI3J pic.twitter.com/wcs0qXD3Ra— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) 22 stycznia 2020