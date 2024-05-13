Na sukces gangsterskiego serialu „Peaky Blinders” składają się nie tylko wspaniałe aktorstwo, świetne kostiumy i charakteryzacja, ale także muzyka. Choć seria przedstawia historię z okresu międzywojennego, twórcy postanowili wykorzystać współczesne piosenki. Jednym z wykonawców, którzy dzisiaj kojarzą się mocno z serią o rodzinie Shelbych, jest Nick Cave.

Reklama

Jednak piosenki w „Peaky Blinders” to nie tylko Cave. Twórcy sięgnęli po utwory alternatywnych artystów jak Joy Division czy Patti Smith. W serii o gangu z Birmingham usłyszymy również m.in. Sinead O’Connor, The White Stripes, Boba Dylana, Radiohead, The Kills czy Arctic Monkeys.

Przewodnia piosenka w „Peaky Blinders”

Jedną z najważniejszych piosenek w „Peaky Blinders” jest oczywiście „Red Right Hand” zespołu Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. Utwór wykorzystany jako motyw przewodni serialu stał się jego wizytówką. Później pojawia się także m.in. w interpretacji Laury Marling, Iggy’ego Popa oraz Patti Smith. Co ciekawe, piosenka ma już 30 lat.

Poniżej prezentujemy piosenki z „Peaky Blinders”, które pojawiają się od 1. do 6., ostatniego sezonu.

Piosenki z „Peaky Blinders”. Sezon 6.

Anna Calvi - „You're Not Good”

Joy Division - „Disorder”

Count Basie - „Sixteen Men Swinging”

Anna Calvi - „Ain't No Grave”

Giacomo Puccini, Luciano Pavarotti, John Alldis Choir, Wandsworth School Boys Choir, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Zubin Mehta - „Turandot / Act 3: "Nessun dorma!"”

Bambara - „Miracle”

IDLES - „Kill Them With Kindness”

Thom Yorke - „5.17”

Sinead O'Connor - „In This Heart”

Sinead O'Connor - „Lullaby for Cain”

Dol Ikara - „Stone Towers”

Lisa O'Neill - „Blackbird”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - „Do You Love Me?”

Gilla Band - „Law Man”

Marilyn Monroe - „One Silver Dollar”

Thom Yorke - „Unmade”

Patti Smith - „Red Right Hand”

Mozart - „Lacrimosa (The Requiem in D minor)”

The Smile (Thom York, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner) - „Pana-vision”

Lisa O'Neill - „All the Tired Horses”

Piosenki z „Peaky Blinders”. Sezon 5.

Trailer music: Anna Calvi and David Byrne – „Strange Weather”

Black Strobe – „I'm a Man”

Black Sabbath – „The Wizard”

Cabbage – „Uber Capitalist Death Trade”

Anna Calvi – „Rider to the Sea”

Nadine Shah – „Evil”

Anna Calvi – „Papi Pacify (original: FKA Twigs)”

The Darts – „Love U 2 Death”

The Pearl Harts – „Black Blood”

Anna Calvi – „Lady Grinning Soul [original: David Bowie]”

Anna Calvi – „Ain't No Grave [original: Johnny Cash]”

Hotel Lux – „The Last Hangman”

Mari Samuelsen & Konzerthausorchester / Max Richter – „Dona Nobis Pacem 2 (the Swan Lake scene)”

Radiohead – „Climbing Up The Walls”

Joy Division – „Atmosphere”

Black Sabbath – „War Pigs”

IDLES – „Divide & Conquer”

Anna Calvi – „Wish”

Bob Dylan – „Ballad of a Thin Man”

IDLES – „Scum”

IDLES – „Never Fight A Man With A Perm”

Piosenki z „Peaky Blinders”. Sezon 4.

Yak – „Alas Salvation”

Savages – „Adore”

Imelda May – „The Longing”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – „Mercy Seat”

Tommy and Mary – „Lost”

Johnny Cash – „Further On Up The Road Ep3”

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes – „Devil Inside Me”

Rachel Unthank and the Winterset – „I Wish, I Wish”

The Kills – „Heart of a Dog”

Foals – „Snake Oil”

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – „Beat the Devils Tattoo”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – „Stagger Lee”

Jarvis Cocker/Iggy Pop – „Red Right Hand”

Laura Marling – „Saved these Words”

Laura Marling – „Red Right Hand”

Radiohead – „Pyramid Song”

Laura Marling – „Hard Rains a Gonna Fall”

Piosenki z „Peaky Blinders”. Sezon 3.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - „Breathless”

Arctic Monkeys - „Dangerous Animals”

Radiohead - „You and Whose Army”

Last Shadow Puppets - „Used to Be My Girl”

The Kills – „DNA”

Arctic Monkeys – „Crying Lightning”

Radiohead – „I Might Be Wrong”

PJ Harvey – „This Is Love”

Queens of the Stone Age – „Burn the Witch”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – „Tupelo”

Tom Waits – „Soldier's Things”

Arctic Monkeys – „Don’t Sit Down Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair”

PJ Harvey – „Meet Ze Monsta”

Last Shadow Puppets – „Bad Habits”

David Bowie – „Lazarus”

Archie Bronson Outfit – „Cherry Lips”

Queen Kwong – „Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing”

Leonard Cohen – „You Want it Darker (pre-release)”

The Kills – „Monkey 23”

Radiohead – „Life in a Glass House”

Piosenki z „Peaky Blinders”. Sezon 2.

The Dead Weather – „Rocking Horse”

Johnny Cash – „Danny Boy”

PJ Harvey – „Long Snake Moan”

PJ Harvey – „Before Departure”

PJ Harvey – „A Perfect Day Elise”

PJ Harvey – „Man-Size”

PJ Harvey – „Broken Harp”

Deap Vally – „Gonna Make my Own Money”

The Kills – „Pull A U”

Dan Auerbach – „I Want Some More”

Arctic Monkeys – „If You Were There, Beware”

Royal Blood – „Out of the Black”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – „Loverman”

PJ Harvey – „Naked Cousin”

PJ Harvey – „Is This Desire?”

Laura Marling – „What He Wrote”

Arctic Monkeys – „Dance Little Liar”

Arctic Monkeys – „Only Ones Who Know”

Arctic Monkeys – „One for the Road”

Arctic Monkeys – „Arabella”

Arctic Monkeys – „Do you Wanna Know?”

PJ Harvey – „Catherine”

The Kills – „Fried my Little Brains”

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – „River Styx”

Ane Brun – „All My Tears”

Piosenki z „Peaky Blinders”. Sezon 1.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – „Red Right Hand”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – „Zanastra”

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – „Martha's Dream”

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – „The Proposition”

The White Stripes – „I Think I Smell a Rat”

The White Stripes – „St James Infirmary Blues”

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – „Queenie's Suite”

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – „Song for Jesse”

The Raconteurs – „Blue Veins”

The White Stripes – „Hardest Button to Button”

The White Stripes – „Black Math”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – „Brother, my Cup is Empty”

The White Stripes – „Little Room”

The White Stripes – „When I Hear My Name”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – „Abattoir Blues”

The White Stripes – „I Fought Piranhas”

Tom Waits – „Clap Hands”

The Raconteurs – „Broken Boy Soldier”

The White Stripes – „Ball and Biscuit”

The White Stripes – „Little Cream Soda”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – „God is in the House”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – „Bring it On”

Dan Auerbach – „The Prowl”

Jack White – „Love is Blindness”

Wy też uwielbiacie ten soundtrack? To dzięki hitowi Netfliksa mnóstwo widzów poznało muzykę takich wykonawców jak Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, The White Stripes czy Patti Smith. Być może trudno w to uwierzyć, ale początkowo piosenki z "Peaky Blinders" nie podobały się Cillianowi Murphy'emu, odtwórcy głównej roli Toma Shelby'ego.

Zobacz także

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2024. Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone. Opublikowano po raz pierwszy na RadioTimes.com i republikowano za zgodą Immediate Media Company London Limited. Powielanie w jakikolwiek sposób w jakimkolwiek języku, w całości lub w części, bez uprzedniej pisemnej zgody jest zabronione. Radio Times i logo Radio Times są zastrzeżonymi znakami towarowymi firmy Immediate Media Company London Limited i są używane na podstawie licencji.

Reklama

Zredagował i przetłumaczył Mateusz Sidorek