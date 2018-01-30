Rozenek w zupie, szalony chemik Wojewódzki i przerażona Gessler! Oto najnowszy spot wiosennej ramówki TVN!
Lepszy od poprzedniego?
Mamy go! Oto nowy zwiastun wiosennej ramówki TVN! Wiosną 2018 w TVN nie zabraknie największych hitów - w tym "Kuchennych rewolucji", "Drugiej szansy", "Diagnozy", "Agenta" i wielu, wielu innych produkcji (WIĘCEJ >>> TUTAJ ). Wszystkie te wyżej wymienione produkcje zostały zaprezentowane w spocie wiosennej ramówki TVN.
Piosenka ze spotu wiosennej ramówki TVN
Piosenka w tle spotu TVN to utwór zespołu Beck pod tytułem „Up All Night”. Już teraz zobaczcie ten spot - i oceńcie czy fajniejszy od spotu ramówki jesiennej! ;)
Oto oryginał:
Tekst piosenki Beck „Up All Night”
When you get the rhythm and words all make you cold
When they break it down and this world is all you know
Hands up, you're working it 'round
Now get yourself together
When you count the dominos fall, it's time to go
Now I'm feeling so far away
I see the colors and all the kids going home
Night is crawling into the day
I hear my voice ringing
The summertime's singing
Just wanna stay up all night with you
Just wanna stay up all night with you
There's nothing that I wouldn't rather do
Just wanna stay up all night with you
I'll keep it moving
Don't wait for nothing now
Gotta keep it moving
Don't wait for nothing now
I'll keep it moving
Don't wait, don't wait for nothing now
Gotta keep it moving
Don't wait for nothing now, nothing now
1, 2, what you doing?
I've been jumping through some hoops
Wanna get my body loose
Wanna tell you, tell you what to do
I've been running out of breath like an animal struggling
Looking for a diamond
I'm trying, I'm fighting
Back into the rhythm now
I just wanna stay up all night
Wanna stay up all night with you
With you, you
Just wanna stay up all night with you (wanna stay up all night)
Just wanna stay up all night with you
There's nothing that I wouldn't rather do (than stay up all night)
Just wanna stay up all night with you
Living up in the air
If you don't really care
Living don't get you there
If you got the time to take it up there
Living up in the air
Living out on a prayer
Living don't get you there
If you got the time to take it up there
Living up in the air
If you don't really care
Living don't get you there
If you got the timeto take it up there
Up all night with you, with you
