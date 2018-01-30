Mamy go! Oto nowy zwiastun wiosennej ramówki TVN! Wiosną 2018 w TVN nie zabraknie największych hitów - w tym "Kuchennych rewolucji", "Drugiej szansy", "Diagnozy", "Agenta" i wielu, wielu innych produkcji (WIĘCEJ >>> TUTAJ ). Wszystkie te wyżej wymienione produkcje zostały zaprezentowane w spocie wiosennej ramówki TVN.

Piosenka ze spotu wiosennej ramówki TVN

Piosenka w tle spotu TVN to utwór zespołu Beck pod tytułem „Up All Night”. Już teraz zobaczcie ten spot - i oceńcie czy fajniejszy od spotu ramówki jesiennej! ;)

Oto oryginał:

Tekst piosenki Beck „Up All Night”

When you get the rhythm and words all make you cold

When they break it down and this world is all you know

Hands up, you're working it 'round

Now get yourself together

When you count the dominos fall, it's time to go

Now I'm feeling so far away

I see the colors and all the kids going home

Night is crawling into the day

I hear my voice ringing

The summertime's singing

Just wanna stay up all night with you

Just wanna stay up all night with you

There's nothing that I wouldn't rather do

Just wanna stay up all night with you

I'll keep it moving

Don't wait for nothing now

Gotta keep it moving

Don't wait for nothing now

I'll keep it moving

Don't wait, don't wait for nothing now

Gotta keep it moving

Don't wait for nothing now, nothing now

1, 2, what you doing?

I've been jumping through some hoops

Wanna get my body loose

Wanna tell you, tell you what to do

I've been running out of breath like an animal struggling

Looking for a diamond

I'm trying, I'm fighting

Back into the rhythm now

I just wanna stay up all night

Wanna stay up all night with you

With you, you

Just wanna stay up all night with you (wanna stay up all night)

Just wanna stay up all night with you

There's nothing that I wouldn't rather do (than stay up all night)

Just wanna stay up all night with you

Living up in the air

If you don't really care

Living don't get you there

If you got the time to take it up there

Living up in the air

Living out on a prayer

Living don't get you there

If you got the time to take it up there

Living up in the air

If you don't really care

Living don't get you there

If you got the timeto take it up there

Up all night with you, with you

