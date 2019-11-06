Roxie Węgiel idzie jak burza! Najpierw nagroda MTV, teraz... niewiarygodny sukces nowej piosenki. Słuchaliście już?
Roxie Węgiel idzie jak burza! Najpierw nagroda MTV, teraz... niewiarygodny sukces nowej piosenki. Słuchaliście już?
Dopiero co Roksana Węgiel odebrała statuetkę MTV EMA 2019 w kategorii "Najlepszy polski artysta", a wiele wskazuje na to, że za rok ta nagroda znów trafi w jej ręce! Jej najnowszy singiel - "Half Of My Heart" - podbija sieć i stacje radiowe z zastraszającym tempie. Słuchaliście już?
Roksana Węgiel i jej nowy singiel "Half of my heart"
Singiel znajdzie się na limitowanej edycji specjalnej jej debiutanckiego, złotego już albumu. Krążek ukaże się już 15 listopada 2019 roku. Piosenka została wyprodukowana przez Toma Martina – jednego z najlepszych holenderskich producentów współpracującego m.in. z Martinem Garrixem. Z kolei utwór został napisany przez polską artystkę Sanah. W zaledwie dzień po premierze na YouTubie osiągnął ilość 120 tysięcy wyświetleń i znalazł się na karcie "na czasie" (po dwóch dniach prawie ćwierć miliona)! Jego popularność stale rośnie! Czy zbliży się do "Anyone I Want To Be" i 30 mln odtworzeń? Wszystko w rękach słuchaczy!
Zobaczcie teledysk do singla "Half Of My Heart":
Tekst utworu "Half Of My Heart" Roxie Węgiel:
I forgot to lock the doors before I saw somebody like you
So now I'm falling back
Every boy reminds me of you
It's not about the compliments
You're putting my way lately
It's not about the compliments
You're giving me, giving me, giving me
I've never really met
Never really met somebody like you
Is it just the way you talk
Or am I cursed with what I choose
It's not about the compliments
You're putting my way lately
It's not about the compliments
You're giving me, giving me, giving me
It's something in the way you're moving
That knocks me off my feet
I blame myself
Cause there's somebody else I'm feeling
Half of my heart
Half of my heart, baby
It's something that you're doing baby
That gets me off my feet
I blame myself
Cause there's somebody else I'm feeling
Half of my heart
Half of my heart, baby
Half of my heart
Half of my heart, baby
Half of my heart
Half of my heart, baby
Half of my heart
Half of my heart, baby
Half of my heart
Will you come around
Will you be someone I could talk to
Now I'm losing ground
Feeling like I'm lost and on the loose
It's not about the compliments
You're putting my way lately
It's not about the compliments
You're giving me, giving me, giving me, baby
It's something in the way you're moving
That knocks me off my feet
I blame myself
Cause there's somebody else I'm feeling
Half of my heart
Half of my heart, baby
It's something that you're doing baby
That gets me off my feet
I blame myself
Cause there's somebody else I’m feeling
Half of my heart
Half of my heart, baby
Half of my heart
Half of my heart, baby
Half of my heart
Half of my heart, baby
Half of my heart
Half of my heart, baby
Half of my heart
Can I be one of these that you don't lie to
Can I be one of these that you give roses to
Or am I too small to be around you
Pick up the pieces of my heart
Can I be one of these that you don't lie to
Can I be one of these that you give roses to
Or am I too small to be around you
Pick up the pieces of my heart
Half of my heart
Half of my heart, baby
Half of my heart
Half of my heart, baby
Half of my heart
Half of my heart, baby
Half of my heart (x2)
Podoba Wam się ten singiel?
Roksana odebrała niedawno nagrodę na MTV EMA!
Chyba nikt nie ma wątpliwości, że jest najpopularniejszą obecnie artystką w Polsce!