Dopiero co Roksana Węgiel odebrała statuetkę MTV EMA 2019 w kategorii "Najlepszy polski artysta", a wiele wskazuje na to, że za rok ta nagroda znów trafi w jej ręce! Jej najnowszy singiel - "Half Of My Heart" - podbija sieć i stacje radiowe z zastraszającym tempie. Słuchaliście już?

Roksana Węgiel i jej nowy singiel "Half of my heart"

Singiel znajdzie się na limitowanej edycji specjalnej jej debiutanckiego, złotego już albumu. Krążek ukaże się już 15 listopada 2019 roku. Piosenka została wyprodukowana przez Toma Martina – jednego z najlepszych holenderskich producentów współpracującego m.in. z Martinem Garrixem. Z kolei utwór został napisany przez polską artystkę Sanah. W zaledwie dzień po premierze na YouTubie osiągnął ilość 120 tysięcy wyświetleń i znalazł się na karcie "na czasie" (po dwóch dniach prawie ćwierć miliona)! Jego popularność stale rośnie! Czy zbliży się do "Anyone I Want To Be" i 30 mln odtworzeń? Wszystko w rękach słuchaczy!

Zobaczcie teledysk do singla "Half Of My Heart":

Tekst utworu "Half Of My Heart" Roxie Węgiel:

I forgot to lock the doors before I saw somebody like you

So now I'm falling back

Every boy reminds me of you

It's not about the compliments

You're putting my way lately

It's not about the compliments

You're giving me, giving me, giving me

I've never really met

Never really met somebody like you

Is it just the way you talk

Or am I cursed with what I choose

It's not about the compliments

You're putting my way lately

It's not about the compliments

You're giving me, giving me, giving me

It's something in the way you're moving

That knocks me off my feet

I blame myself

Cause there's somebody else I'm feeling

Half of my heart

Half of my heart, baby

It's something that you're doing baby

That gets me off my feet

I blame myself

Cause there's somebody else I'm feeling

Half of my heart

Half of my heart, baby

Half of my heart

Half of my heart, baby

Half of my heart

Half of my heart, baby

Half of my heart

Half of my heart, baby

Half of my heart

Will you come around

Will you be someone I could talk to

Now I'm losing ground

Feeling like I'm lost and on the loose

It's not about the compliments

You're putting my way lately

It's not about the compliments

You're giving me, giving me, giving me, baby

It's something in the way you're moving

That knocks me off my feet

I blame myself

Cause there's somebody else I'm feeling

Half of my heart

Half of my heart, baby

It's something that you're doing baby

That gets me off my feet

I blame myself

Cause there's somebody else I’m feeling

Half of my heart

Half of my heart, baby

Half of my heart

Half of my heart, baby

Half of my heart

Half of my heart, baby

Half of my heart

Half of my heart, baby

Half of my heart

Can I be one of these that you don't lie to

Can I be one of these that you give roses to

Or am I too small to be around you

Pick up the pieces of my heart

Can I be one of these that you don't lie to

Can I be one of these that you give roses to

Or am I too small to be around you

Pick up the pieces of my heart

Half of my heart

Half of my heart, baby

Half of my heart

Half of my heart, baby

Half of my heart

Half of my heart, baby

Half of my heart (x2)

Podoba Wam się ten singiel?

Roksana odebrała niedawno nagrodę na MTV EMA!

Chyba nikt nie ma wątpliwości, że jest najpopularniejszą obecnie artystką w Polsce!