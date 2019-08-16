Roksana Węgiel nagrała singiel z gwiazdorem "dorosłej" Eurowizji! To będzie wielki hit!
Roksana Węgiel idzie jak burza! Podczas "Top of The Top Festival 2019" 14-letnia wokalistka odebrała złotą płytę za debiutancki album, a teraz wydała kolejny singiel! I to w duecie z gwiazdorem Eurowizji. Posłuchajcie "Live it up"!
Roksana Węgiel i Kristian Kostov we wspólnym kawałku
Roksana Węgiel nagrała singiel "Live it up" z 19-letnim Kristinem Kostovem, który wielką sławę zdobył podczas Eurowizji 2017. Ze swoim utworem "Beautiful Mess" zajął 2. miejsce, reprezentując Bułgarię. Za produkcję utworu odpowiada Boris Milanov – autor kawałków, które w serwisach streamingowych mają liczbę streamów przekraczającą 75 mln. W jego dorobku są takie przeboje jak właśnie „Beautiful Mess” Kristiana Kostova czy „Chameleon” Micheli.
„Live It Up” to nowoczesny popowy kawałek z chwytliwym bitem oraz istotnym przekazem: wszystkie trudności, jakie rzuca nam los, są o wiele łatwiejsze do pokonania, gdy u naszego boku znajduje się właściwa osoba. Razem o wiele łatwiej przezwyciężyć to co złe. „You and I were made to live it up” – śpiewają Roxie i Kristian, których wokale wspaniale się uzupełniają.
Podoba się Wam?
Kristin Kostov jest wielką gwiazdą!
Tekst piosenki "Live it up" Roxie i Kristina Kostova
We keep our eyes on the headlights
Got your hand and it feels right
To drive away in a runaway car
Like a ride on the wild side
You're the fuel when I'm run-down
Don't be scared, you just let them talk
And we've been in over our heads
With what we got
They say, "Get over yourselves"
But we can't stop
They live a thousand lies
The truth is ours
So baby, they'll never, they'll never know oh oh
REFREN:
You and I, we were made to
Live it up, live it up
This time we'll never
Give it up, give it up
And I don't know why, but you
Taking me high, it's true
That you and I, we were made to
Live it up, live it up
Live it up, live it up
You're lost in the midnight air
So good when you're right here
Don't wanna be anywhere else right now
Wanna ride with you all day
I know it's gonna be OK
When the world gets way too loud
And we've been in over our heads
With what we got
They say, "Get over yourselves"
But we can't stop
They live a thousand lies
The truth is ours
So baby, they'll never, they'll never know oh oh
REFREN
You and I, we were made to
Live it up, live it up
This time we'll never
Give it up, give it up
And I don't know why, but you
Taking me high, it's true
That you and I, we were made to
Live it up, live it up
(Yeah)
Live it up, live it up
(Yeah)
(Live it up)
(Oh)
Mmm
Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah
REFREN
You and I, we were made to
Live it up, live it up
(Live it up, live it up)
This time we'll never
Give it up, give it up
And I don't know why, but you
Taking me high, it's true
That you and I, we were made to
Live it up, live it up
(Oh)
Live it up, live it up
(Ah-ah-ah)
Roksana Węgiel odnosi sukces za sukcesem!