Roksana Węgiel idzie jak burza! Podczas "Top of The Top Festival 2019" 14-letnia wokalistka odebrała złotą płytę za debiutancki album, a teraz wydała kolejny singiel! I to w duecie z gwiazdorem Eurowizji. Posłuchajcie "Live it up"!

Roksana Węgiel i Kristian Kostov we wspólnym kawałku

Roksana Węgiel nagrała singiel "Live it up" z 19-letnim Kristinem Kostovem, który wielką sławę zdobył podczas Eurowizji 2017. Ze swoim utworem "Beautiful Mess" zajął 2. miejsce, reprezentując Bułgarię. Za produkcję utworu odpowiada Boris Milanov – autor kawałków, które w serwisach streamingowych mają liczbę streamów przekraczającą 75 mln. W jego dorobku są takie przeboje jak właśnie „Beautiful Mess” Kristiana Kostova czy „Chameleon” Micheli.

„Live It Up” to nowoczesny popowy kawałek z chwytliwym bitem oraz istotnym przekazem: wszystkie trudności, jakie rzuca nam los, są o wiele łatwiejsze do pokonania, gdy u naszego boku znajduje się właściwa osoba. Razem o wiele łatwiej przezwyciężyć to co złe. „You and I were made to live it up” – śpiewają Roxie i Kristian, których wokale wspaniale się uzupełniają.

Podoba się Wam?

Kristin Kostov jest wielką gwiazdą!

Tekst piosenki "Live it up" Roxie i Kristina Kostova

We keep our eyes on the headlights

Got your hand and it feels right

To drive away in a runaway car

Like a ride on the wild side

You're the fuel when I'm run-down

Don't be scared, you just let them talk

And we've been in over our heads

With what we got

They say, "Get over yourselves"

But we can't stop

They live a thousand lies

The truth is ours

So baby, they'll never, they'll never know oh oh

REFREN:

You and I, we were made to

Live it up, live it up

This time we'll never

Give it up, give it up

And I don't know why, but you

Taking me high, it's true

That you and I, we were made to

Live it up, live it up

Live it up, live it up

You're lost in the midnight air

So good when you're right here

Don't wanna be anywhere else right now

Wanna ride with you all day

I know it's gonna be OK

When the world gets way too loud

And we've been in over our heads

With what we got

They say, "Get over yourselves"

But we can't stop

They live a thousand lies

The truth is ours

So baby, they'll never, they'll never know oh oh

REFREN

You and I, we were made to

Live it up, live it up

This time we'll never

Give it up, give it up

And I don't know why, but you

Taking me high, it's true

That you and I, we were made to

Live it up, live it up

(Yeah)

Live it up, live it up

(Yeah)

(Live it up)

(Oh)

Mmm

Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah

REFREN

You and I, we were made to

Live it up, live it up

(Live it up, live it up)

This time we'll never

Give it up, give it up

And I don't know why, but you

Taking me high, it's true

That you and I, we were made to

Live it up, live it up

(Oh)

Live it up, live it up

(Ah-ah-ah)

Roksana Węgiel odnosi sukces za sukcesem!

EastNews

EastNews