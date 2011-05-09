„Czarny łabędź” to thriller psychologiczny rozgrywający się w środowisku nowojorskich tancerzy klasycznych. Natalie Portman wciela się w rolę Niny – baletnicy, która zatraca się dla roli i zaczyna rywalizować z nową członkinią zespołu tanecznego, Lily (w tej roli Mila Kunis).

Black Swan
