„Czarny łabędź” to thriller psychologiczny rozgrywający się w środowisku nowojorskich tancerzy klasycznych. Natalie Portman wciela się w rolę Niny – baletnicy, która zatraca się dla roli i zaczyna rywalizować z nową członkinią zespołu tanecznego, Lily (w tej roli Mila Kunis).
© 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, CCP Black Swan Investments, LLC and Dune Entertainment III LLC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2011 Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment LLC. All Rights Reserved. TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX, FOX and associated logos are trademarks of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation and its related entities.
